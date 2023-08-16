Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ: TCOM) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 1.66 million shares of the Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) have been traded, and its beta is 0.61. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.92, and it changed around -$0.69 or -1.74% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.40B. TCOM at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.59, offering almost -12.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $19.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 50.54% since then. We note from Trip.com Group Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.69 million.

Trip.com Group Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended TCOM as a Hold, whereas 32 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Trip.com Group Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.5 for the current quarter.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) trade information

Instantly TCOM has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.74% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 43.59 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.71%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.14% year-to-date, but still down -4.79% over the last five days. On the other hand, Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM) is 7.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 13.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.77 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $349.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 88.86% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TCOM is forecast to be at a low of $288.78 and a high of $425.53. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -993.35% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -641.98% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Trip.com Group Limited (TCOM) estimates and forecasts

Trip.com Group Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.02 percent over the past six months and at a 537.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 1,350.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 152.20% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 102.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 13 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.48 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 10 analysts expect Trip.com Group Limited to make $1.75 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $502.89 million and $1.01 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 194.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 73.40%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -8.70%.

TCOM Dividends

Trip.com Group Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 19 and September 25.

Trip.com Group Limited (NASDAQ:TCOM)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Trip.com Group Limited shares, and 50.63% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 50.63%. Trip.com Group Limited stock is held by 595 institutions, with Morgan Stanley being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.50% of the shares, which is about 30.78 million shares worth $1.16 billion.

Capital World Investors, with 3.45% or 23.61 million shares worth $826.34 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 7.39 million shares worth $271.81 million, making up 1.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 7.02 million shares worth around $257.97 million, which represents about 1.03% of the total shares outstanding.