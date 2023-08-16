Toast Inc. (NYSE: TOST) Stock Forecast 2023: Profitable With Bullish Signals

In the last trading session, 6.47 million shares of the Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) were traded, and its beta was 1.69. Most recently the company’s share price was $23.11, and it changed around -$0.49 or -2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.58B. TOST currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.00, offering almost -16.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $15.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 31.76% since then. We note from Toast Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 9.81 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 7.90 million.

Toast Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 25 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended TOST as a Hold, whereas 11 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Toast Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Toast, Inc. for the current quarter.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) trade information

Instantly TOST has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 24.37 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.17%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.18% year-to-date, but still up 14.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST) is -10.60% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 20.92 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.54 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.37, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 8.91% from its current value. Analyst projections state that TOST is forecast to be at a low of $19.00 and a high of $31.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -34.14% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 17.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Toast Inc. (TOST) estimates and forecasts

Toast Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.47 percent over the past six months and at a 20.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.50%.

TOST Dividends

Toast Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Toast Inc. (NYSE:TOST)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 4.65% of Toast Inc. shares, and 86.05% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 90.24%. Toast Inc. stock is held by 494 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.69% of the shares, which is about 31.58 million shares worth $712.86 million.

FMR, LLC, with 6.69% or 27.49 million shares worth $620.47 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Amcap Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 19.72 million shares worth $355.54 million, making up 5.44% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Amcap Fund held roughly 11.14 million shares worth around $197.74 million, which represents about 3.07% of the total shares outstanding.