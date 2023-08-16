The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE: EL) Surprises Bears With Its Outlook.

In today’s recent session, 0.49 million shares of the The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) have been traded, and its beta is 1.03. Most recently the company’s share price was $164.02, and it changed around $0.5 or 0.31% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $59.43B. EL at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $284.45, offering almost -73.42% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $162.49, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.93% since then. We note from The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.39 million.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) trade information

Instantly EL has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.31% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 175.31 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.44%. The company’s shares are currently down -33.89% year-to-date, but still down -1.31% over the last five days. On the other hand, The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL) is -12.84% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.4 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.51 day(s).

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (EL) estimates and forecasts

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -35.81 percent over the past six months and at a -53.73% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -107.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -26.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -10.90%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.47 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 13 analysts expect The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. to make $3.96 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $3.56 billion and $3.93 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -2.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 14.40%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -16.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -4.32% per year for the next five years.

EL Dividends

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 18. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.61 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.64. It is important to note, however, that the 1.61% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. (NYSE:EL)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.50% of The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. shares, and 92.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 93.08%. The Estee Lauder Companies Inc. stock is held by 1,804 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 7.97% of the shares, which is about 18.49 million shares worth $3.04 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.56% or 15.22 million shares worth $2.5 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.33 million shares worth $1.04 billion, making up 2.73% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 5.35 million shares worth around $879.47 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.