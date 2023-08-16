TechnipFMC plc (NYSE: FTI) Stock: Does It Have The Potential To Rise?

In the last trading session, 5.48 million shares of the TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) were traded, and its beta was 1.84. Most recently the company’s share price was $18.23, and it changed around -$0.3 or -1.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $7.84B. FTI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.15, offering almost -5.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $7.88, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 56.77% since then. We note from TechnipFMC plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.83 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 6.44 million.

TechnipFMC plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 21 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended FTI as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. TechnipFMC plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0.18 for the current quarter.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) trade information

Instantly FTI has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.82 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.13%. The company’s shares are currently up 49.55% year-to-date, but still up 0.72% over the last five days. On the other hand, TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI) is 4.05% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 21.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.81, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.41% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FTI is forecast to be at a low of $17.00 and a high of $29.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -59.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

TechnipFMC plc (FTI) estimates and forecasts

TechnipFMC plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 29.11 percent over the past six months and at a 1,600.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 21.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 500.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 340.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.99 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect TechnipFMC plc to make $1.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.75 billion and $1.69 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 14.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 11.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -17.30%. TechnipFMC plc earnings are expected to increase by -171.30% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.90% per year for the next five years.

FTI Dividends

TechnipFMC plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 24 and October 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.10 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 1.10% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

TechnipFMC plc (NYSE:FTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.14% of TechnipFMC plc shares, and 98.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 99.80%. TechnipFMC plc stock is held by 430 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 10.93% of the shares, which is about 47.88 million shares worth $653.59 million.

FMR, LLC, with 8.17% or 35.77 million shares worth $594.48 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 25.76 million shares worth $314.06 million, making up 5.84% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Equity Trust held roughly 11.43 million shares worth around $139.36 million, which represents about 2.59% of the total shares outstanding.