Sysco Corporation (NYSE: SYY) Stock Forecast 2023: $92.00 Per Share With Bullish Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.45 million shares of the Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) have been traded, and its beta is 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $72.65, and it changed around $1.44 or 2.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $36.75B. SYY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $87.41, offering almost -20.32% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $69.22, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 4.72% since then. We note from Sysco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

Sysco Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 9 recommended SYY as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Sysco Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $1.05 for the current quarter.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) trade information

Instantly SYY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 73.80 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.56%. The company’s shares are currently down -4.97% year-to-date, but still down -1.20% over the last five days. On the other hand, Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY) is 0.23% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.37 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $85.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.78% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SYY is forecast to be at a low of $79.00 and a high of $92.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -26.63% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -8.74% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Sysco Corporation (SYY) estimates and forecasts

Sysco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -6.60 percent over the past six months and at a 7.73% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 8.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 10.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 4.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $19.79 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Sysco Corporation to make $19.33 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.90%. Sysco Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 159.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.55% per year for the next five years.

SYY Dividends

Sysco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 30 and November 03. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.75 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.75% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Sysco Corporation (NYSE:SYY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.11% of Sysco Corporation shares, and 85.67% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.77%. Sysco Corporation stock is held by 1,778 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 48.21 million shares worth $3.52 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 6.50% or 32.93 million shares worth $2.41 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard/Wellington Fund Inc. and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 16.33 million shares worth $1.19 billion, making up 3.22% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 15.4 million shares worth around $1.13 billion, which represents about 3.03% of the total shares outstanding.