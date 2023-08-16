SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ: SEDG) In 2023: Will It Be Worth Investing In?

In today’s recent session, 0.72 million shares of the SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $166.51, and it changed around -$3.49 or -2.05% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.50B. SEDG at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $345.80, offering almost -107.68% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $169.86, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -2.01% since then. We note from SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.8 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.36 million.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 4 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended SEDG as a Hold, whereas 23 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.8 for the current quarter.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) trade information

Instantly SEDG has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -2.05% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 186.79 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 10.86%. The company’s shares are currently down -41.22% year-to-date, but still down -9.08% over the last five days. On the other hand, SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG) is -39.27% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.46 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.11 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $306.63, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 45.7% from its current value. Analyst projections state that SEDG is forecast to be at a low of $103.95 and a high of $384.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -130.62% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 37.57% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (SEDG) estimates and forecasts

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -47.21 percent over the past six months and at a 59.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 37.40%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 97.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -30.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 21.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $907.24 million in revenue for the current quarter. 17 analysts expect SolarEdge Technologies Inc. to make $943.35 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $822.37 million and $890.7 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 10.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -6.10%. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -46.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 35.13% per year for the next five years.

SEDG Dividends

SolarEdge Technologies Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10.

SolarEdge Technologies Inc. (NASDAQ:SEDG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.58% of SolarEdge Technologies Inc. shares, and 93.91% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.46%. SolarEdge Technologies Inc. stock is held by 1,118 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 10.36% of the shares, which is about 5.86 million shares worth $977.11 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.31% or 2.44 million shares worth $406.3 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard 500 Index Fund and iShares Global Clean Energy ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.29 million shares worth $215.43 million, making up 2.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Global Clean Energy ETF held roughly 1.08 million shares worth around $180.31 million, which represents about 1.92% of the total shares outstanding.