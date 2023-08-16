SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE: S): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In the last trading session, 5.64 million shares of the SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) were traded, and its beta was 0.33. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.77, and it changed around -$0.39 or -2.57% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.28B. S currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.00, offering almost -103.11% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.43, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 15.84% since then. We note from SentinelOne Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.89 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 8.48 million.

SentinelOne Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 31 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended S as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. SentinelOne Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.14 for the current quarter.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) trade information

Instantly S has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.57% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.64 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.56%. The company’s shares are currently up 1.23% year-to-date, but still down -0.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S) is 0.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 15.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.42 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.21, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.18% from its current value. Analyst projections state that S is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 18.75% from its current level to reach the projected low.

SentinelOne Inc. (S) estimates and forecasts

SentinelOne Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.89 percent over the past six months and at a 37.14% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 7.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 43.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 40.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $140.98 million in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect SentinelOne Inc. to make $154.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 37.50%.

SentinelOne Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -31.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 47.70% per year for the next five years.

S Dividends

SentinelOne Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

SentinelOne Inc. (NYSE:S)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.39% of SentinelOne Inc. shares, and 72.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.40%. SentinelOne Inc. stock is held by 398 institutions, with Insight Holdings Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 14.53% of the shares, which is about 34.65 million shares worth $566.81 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.45% or 22.54 million shares worth $340.35 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) New Horizons Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.55 million shares worth $124.68 million, making up 3.64% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Growth Stock Fund Inc. held roughly 7.03 million shares worth around $102.53 million, which represents about 2.99% of the total shares outstanding.