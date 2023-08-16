RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ: RVLP): Performance Review And Forecast

In today’s recent session, 0.69 million shares of the RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) have been traded, and its beta is 0.90. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.26, and it changed around -$0.16 or -37.07% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $27.93M. RVLP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.99, offering almost -1050.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.36, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -38.46% since then. We note from RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 94760.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 90.33K.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended RVLP as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.09 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) trade information

Instantly RVLP has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -37.07% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4970 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 47.69%. The company’s shares are currently down -76.40% year-to-date, but still down -46.82% over the last five days. On the other hand, RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP) is -38.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 76000.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.63 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $3.20, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 91.88% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RVLP is forecast to be at a low of $1.00 and a high of $6.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -2207.69% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -284.62% from its current level to reach the projected low.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (RVLP) estimates and forecasts

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -77.02 percent over the past six months and at a 32.76% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.60%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 43.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 55.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -8.10%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 4 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $12.63 million in revenue for the current quarter. 4 analysts expect RVL Pharmaceuticals plc to make $14.43 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $10.02 million and $9.81 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 47.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.70%.

RVLP Dividends

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

RVL Pharmaceuticals plc (NASDAQ:RVLP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.01% of RVL Pharmaceuticals plc shares, and 49.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 67.27%. RVL Pharmaceuticals plc stock is held by 51 institutions, with Athyrium Capital Management, LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.70% of the shares, which is about 14.6 million shares worth $8.18 million.

Rovida Advisors Inc., with 3.02% or 3.0 million shares worth $1.68 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Meridian Contrarian Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 1.62 million shares worth $1.82 million, making up 1.63% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.22 million shares worth around $0.25 million, which represents about 0.23% of the total shares outstanding.