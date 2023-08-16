Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ: RMTI): Stock Forecast For 2023 Sees A An Incline Of 8.94%

In today’s recent session, 0.95 million shares of the Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) have been traded, and its beta is 1.39. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.30, and it changed around -$0.46 or -16.72% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $63.72M. RMTI at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $6.24, offering almost -171.3% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.84, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 63.48% since then. We note from Rockwell Medical Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.67 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Rockwell Medical Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended RMTI as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Rockwell Medical Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Rockwell Medical, Inc. for the current quarter.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) trade information

Instantly RMTI has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -16.72% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.07 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 25.08%. The company’s shares are currently up 126.46% year-to-date, but still down -17.32% over the last five days. On the other hand, Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI) is -42.82% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.53 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.69 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $11.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 79.09% from its current value. Analyst projections state that RMTI is forecast to be at a low of $11.00 and a high of $11.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -378.26% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -378.26% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (RMTI) estimates and forecasts

Rockwell Medical Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -8.06 percent over the past six months and at a 81.48% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 17.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 2.30%. Rockwell Medical Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 14.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 38.00% per year for the next five years.

RMTI Dividends

Rockwell Medical Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 13 and November 17.

Rockwell Medical Inc. (NASDAQ:RMTI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.89% of Rockwell Medical Inc. shares, and 6.62% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 6.82%. Rockwell Medical Inc. stock is held by 43 institutions, with Richmond Brothers, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.08% of the shares, which is about 0.42 million shares worth $2.31 million.

Armistice Capital, LLC, with 2.80% or 0.39 million shares worth $2.1 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.12 million shares worth $0.12 million, making up 0.96% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 98674.0 shares worth around $0.1 million, which represents about 0.79% of the total shares outstanding.