Risk-Taking Investors May Find Coherent Corp. (NYSE: COHR) Worth A Gamble.

In the last trading session, 4.78 million shares of the Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) were traded, and its beta was 1.56. Most recently the company’s share price was $47.01, and it changed around -$0.6 or -1.26% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.77B. COHR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $60.46, offering almost -28.61% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $26.29, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 44.08% since then. We note from Coherent Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.30 million.

Coherent Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.30. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 19 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 8 recommended COHR as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Coherent Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.38 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) trade information

Instantly COHR has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.26% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 49.51 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.05%. The company’s shares are currently up 33.93% year-to-date, but still down -5.81% over the last five days. On the other hand, Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR) is -8.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.8 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.02 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $52.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 10.13% from its current value. Analyst projections state that COHR is forecast to be at a low of $40.00 and a high of $85.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -80.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 14.91% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Coherent Corp. (COHR) estimates and forecasts

Coherent Corp. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 9.55 percent over the past six months and at a -20.43% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -61.20% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -55.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 53.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 16 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.15 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 16 analysts expect Coherent Corp. to make $1.17 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $886.96 million and $1.35 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 29.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.40%. Coherent Corp. earnings are expected to increase by -36.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.83% per year for the next five years.

COHR Dividends

Coherent Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Coherent Corp. (NYSE:COHR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.52% of Coherent Corp. shares, and 91.57% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 92.99%. Coherent Corp. stock is held by 575 institutions, with Dodge & Cox Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.29% of the shares, which is about 19.92 million shares worth $1.02 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.96% or 13.89 million shares worth $708.03 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 11.3 million shares worth $396.51 million, making up 8.13% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.32 million shares worth around $186.28 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.