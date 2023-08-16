Risk-Taking Investors May Find Ciena Corporation (NYSE: CIEN) Worth A Gamble.

In today’s recent session, 0.99 million shares of the Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.94. Most recently the company’s share price was $41.26, and it changed around -$0.78 or -1.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.15B. CIEN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $56.38, offering almost -36.65% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $38.33, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 7.1% since then. We note from Ciena Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.34 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.05 million.

Ciena Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 16 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended CIEN as a Hold, whereas 9 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Ciena Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.51 for the current quarter.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) trade information

Instantly CIEN has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.86% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 42.48 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.87%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.07% year-to-date, but still up 0.27% over the last five days. On the other hand, Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN) is -0.77% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.28, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 26.69% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CIEN is forecast to be at a low of $41.00 and a high of $70.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -69.66% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 0.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Ciena Corporation (CIEN) estimates and forecasts

Ciena Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -15.78 percent over the past six months and at a 36.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 54.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 14.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 19.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.04 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Ciena Corporation to make $1.11 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Oct 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $867.98 million and $971.01 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 20.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 13.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 4.50%. Ciena Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -68.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.10% per year for the next five years.

CIEN Dividends

Ciena Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 31.

Ciena Corporation (NYSE:CIEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.97% of Ciena Corporation shares, and 94.82% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.75%. Ciena Corporation stock is held by 644 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.14% of the shares, which is about 16.65 million shares worth $707.49 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.99% or 14.93 million shares worth $634.32 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.61 million shares worth $222.46 million, making up 3.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.51 million shares worth around $229.71 million, which represents about 3.02% of the total shares outstanding.