Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ: PTEN): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In the last trading session, 2.96 million shares of the Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) were traded, and its beta was 2.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.61, and it changed around -$0.33 or -2.21% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.01B. PTEN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.81, offering almost -35.59% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 33.61% since then. We note from Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.91 million.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended PTEN as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.27 for the current quarter.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) trade information

Instantly PTEN has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.21% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.76 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.3%. The company’s shares are currently down -13.24% year-to-date, but still down -3.69% over the last five days. On the other hand, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN) is 2.53% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 11.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.82 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $17.70, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PTEN is forecast to be at a low of $14.00 and a high of $22.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 4.18% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (PTEN) estimates and forecasts

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -3.28 percent over the past six months and at a 130.77% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 35.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -3.60% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -39.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 13.10%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $706.6 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to make $726.66 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $672.1 million and $788.48 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.10%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -7.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 21.60%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 120.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 44.60% per year for the next five years.

PTEN Dividends

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.19 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.32. It is important to note, however, that the 2.19% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (NASDAQ:PTEN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.31% of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares, and 104.28% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 106.74%. Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. stock is held by 390 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 17.88% of the shares, which is about 37.19 million shares worth $445.21 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 11.87% or 24.7 million shares worth $295.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Smallcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 16.39 million shares worth $224.61 million, making up 7.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 6.59 million shares worth around $111.0 million, which represents about 3.17% of the total shares outstanding.