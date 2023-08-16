Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) Receives Different Reactions From Analysts

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.19. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.08, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.95% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.27B. OPCH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.87, offering almost -2.25% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.23, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.93% since then. We note from Option Care Health Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.44 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.80 million.

Option Care Health Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 8 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended OPCH as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Option Care Health Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.28 for the current quarter.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) trade information

Instantly OPCH has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.95% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.74 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.85%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.58% year-to-date, but still up 3.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH) is 3.69% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.23 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $41.43, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.33% from its current value. Analyst projections state that OPCH is forecast to be at a low of $39.00 and a high of $46.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -31.13% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -11.17% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Option Care Health Inc. (OPCH) estimates and forecasts

Option Care Health Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 22.57 percent over the past six months and at a 71.08% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 8.40%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Option Care Health Inc. to make $1.1 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.02 billion and $1.03 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.70%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 7.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.50%. Option Care Health Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 7.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.27% per year for the next five years.

OPCH Dividends

Option Care Health Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 30.

Option Care Health Inc. (NASDAQ:OPCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.40% of Option Care Health Inc. shares, and 94.01% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.39%. Option Care Health Inc. stock is held by 411 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.41% of the shares, which is about 20.52 million shares worth $666.56 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 9.61% or 17.28 million shares worth $561.5 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 4.81 million shares worth $147.67 million, making up 2.68% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 4.71 million shares worth around $141.83 million, which represents about 2.62% of the total shares outstanding.