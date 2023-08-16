Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE: NVO) Stock: A Game-Changer?

In today’s recent session, 0.44 million shares of the Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $186.51, and it changed around $1.4 or 0.76% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $324.28B. NVO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $192.18, offering almost -3.04% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $95.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 49.05% since then. We note from Novo Nordisk A/S’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.71 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.51 million.

Novo Nordisk A/S stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended NVO as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Novo Nordisk A/S is expected to report earnings per share of $1.27 for the current quarter.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) trade information

Instantly NVO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.76% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 186.71 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.11%. The company’s shares are currently up 37.81% year-to-date, but still down -0.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO) is 16.39% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.0 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.83 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $184.40, which translates to bulls needing to decrease their stock price by -1.14% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NVO is forecast to be at a low of $105.40 and a high of $228.24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -22.37% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 43.49% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NVO) estimates and forecasts

Novo Nordisk A/S share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 30.47 percent over the past six months and at a 53.47% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -9.10%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 62.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 45.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 24.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 2 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $7.94 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 2 analysts expect Novo Nordisk A/S to make $7.98 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $5.65 billion and $6.53 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 40.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 22.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.70%. Novo Nordisk A/S earnings are expected to increase by 17.80% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 2.80% per year for the next five years.

NVO Dividends

Novo Nordisk A/S’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.76. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.01% of Novo Nordisk A/S shares, and 8.22% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 8.22%. Novo Nordisk A/S stock is held by 1,301 institutions, with Jennison Associates LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.68% of the shares, which is about 11.69 million shares worth $2.18 billion.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.55% or 9.37 million shares worth $1.75 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Harbor Capital Appreciation Fund and Washington Mutual Investors Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.11 million shares worth $579.92 million, making up 0.18% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Washington Mutual Investors Fund held roughly 1.51 million shares worth around $282.35 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.