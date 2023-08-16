News Corporation (NASDAQ: NWSA): A Competitive Analysis And Growth Prospects

In today’s recent session, 1.11 million shares of the News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.32. Most recently the company’s share price was $21.26, and it changed around $0.35 or 1.70% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.74B. NWSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.69, offering almost -2.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $14.87, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.06% since then. We note from News Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.15 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.28 million.

News Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended NWSA as a Hold, whereas 6 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. News Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $News Corporation for the current quarter.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) trade information

Instantly NWSA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 1.70% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.65 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.8%. The company’s shares are currently up 16.84% year-to-date, but still up 4.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA) is 3.28% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 7.45 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $25.09, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.27% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NWSA is forecast to be at a low of $20.62 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -50.52% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.01% from its current level to reach the projected low.

News Corporation (NWSA) estimates and forecasts

News Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 12.99 percent over the past six months and at a 65.31% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.90%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 23.10%. News Corporation earnings are expected to increase by 89.10% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.38% per year for the next five years.

NWSA Dividends

News Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 06 and November 10. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.94 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.20. It is important to note, however, that the 0.94% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

News Corporation (NASDAQ:NWSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of News Corporation shares, and 102.44% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.19%. News Corporation stock is held by 626 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.36% of the shares, which is about 69.95 million shares worth $1.21 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 14.09% or 53.67 million shares worth $1.05 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Price (T.Rowe) Mid-Cap Value Fund and Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 16.16 million shares worth $294.18 million, making up 4.23% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Price (T.Rowe) Equity Income Fund held roughly 14.83 million shares worth around $269.91 million, which represents about 3.88% of the total shares outstanding.