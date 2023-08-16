NatWest Group plc (NYSE: NWG): The Stock We Should Bet On For Economic Growth In The Months To Come

In the last trading session, 3.07 million shares of the NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) were traded, and its beta was 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $5.98, and it changed around -$0.02 or -0.33% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $26.49B. NWG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.80, offering almost -30.43% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.70, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 21.4% since then. We note from NatWest Group plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.56 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.35 million.

NatWest Group plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended NWG as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. NatWest Group plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) trade information

Instantly NWG has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.33% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 6.16 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.92%. The company’s shares are currently down -7.43% year-to-date, but still down -2.29% over the last five days. On the other hand, NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG) is -8.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.93 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.9 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.77, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 31.81% from its current value. Analyst projections state that NWG is forecast to be at a low of $6.38 and a high of $12.87. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -115.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -6.69% from its current level to reach the projected low.

NatWest Group plc (NWG) estimates and forecasts

NatWest Group plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -20.37 percent over the past six months and at a 25.56% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.80%. NatWest Group plc earnings are expected to increase by 47.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 0.31% per year for the next five years.

NWG Dividends

NatWest Group plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 8.01 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.48. It is important to note, however, that the 8.01% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

NatWest Group plc (NYSE:NWG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of NatWest Group plc shares, and 1.13% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.13%. NatWest Group plc stock is held by 196 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 5.17 million shares worth $34.1 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.11% or 5.07 million shares worth $33.44 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.19 million shares worth $9.2 million, making up 0.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Dimensional ETF Tr-Dimensional International Value ETF held roughly 0.87 million shares worth around $6.72 million, which represents about 0.02% of the total shares outstanding.