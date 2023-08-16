Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ: MTCH): A Business Review And Growth Forecast

In the last trading session, 5.18 million shares of the Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) were traded, and its beta was 1.10. Most recently the company’s share price was $45.53, and it changed around $0.46 or 1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $12.78B. MTCH currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $69.99, offering almost -53.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $30.73, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 32.51% since then. We note from Match Group Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.15 million.

Match Group Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.20. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 23 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 7 recommended MTCH as a Hold, whereas 14 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Match Group Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.54 for the current quarter.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) trade information

Instantly MTCH has showed a green trend with a performance of 1.02% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 46.31 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.68%. The company’s shares are currently up 9.74% year-to-date, but still up 1.65% over the last five days. On the other hand, Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH) is -6.10% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.71 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $56.90, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 19.98% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MTCH is forecast to be at a low of $44.00 and a high of $97.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -113.05% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.36% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Match Group Inc. (MTCH) estimates and forecasts

Match Group Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.22 percent over the past six months and at a 58.40% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 22.70% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 93.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 6.50%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 18 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $881.22 million in revenue for the current quarter. 18 analysts expect Match Group Inc. to make $898.41 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $794.19 million and $786.15 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 11.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 14.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -3.80%. Match Group Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 37.10% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 29.92% per year for the next five years.

MTCH Dividends

Match Group Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 30 and November 03.

Match Group Inc. (NASDAQ:MTCH)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.72% of Match Group Inc. shares, and 100.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.82%. Match Group Inc. stock is held by 909 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.63% of the shares, which is about 32.35 million shares worth $1.47 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 10.33% or 28.72 million shares worth $1.31 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Advisors Inner Circle Fund-Edgewood Growth Fd and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 8.65 million shares worth $393.75 million, making up 3.10% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.5 million shares worth around $386.92 million, which represents about 3.04% of the total shares outstanding.