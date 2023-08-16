Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ: LBRDK) Shares Are Heading Higher

In today’s recent session, 0.75 million shares of the Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) have been traded, and its beta is 1.12. Most recently the company’s share price was $92.52, and it changed around $0.23 or 0.25% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $13.51B. LBRDK at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $120.59, offering almost -30.34% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $68.67, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 25.78% since then. We note from Liberty Broadband Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.65 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 837.11K.

Liberty Broadband Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended LBRDK as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Liberty Broadband Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $2.06 for the current quarter.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) trade information

Instantly LBRDK has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.25% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 93.79 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.35%. The company’s shares are currently up 21.31% year-to-date, but still up 1.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK) is 8.91% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.63 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.68 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $121.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 23.54% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LBRDK is forecast to be at a low of $110.00 and a high of $130.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -40.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.89% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (LBRDK) estimates and forecasts

Liberty Broadband Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -0.23 percent over the past six months and at a -3.02% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -2.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 0.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 8.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -1.20%, down from the previous year.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 91.03%.

LBRDK Dividends

Liberty Broadband Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 30 and November 03.

Liberty Broadband Corporation (NASDAQ:LBRDK)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.73% of Liberty Broadband Corporation shares, and 93.00% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 100.79%. Liberty Broadband Corporation stock is held by 716 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.81% of the shares, which is about 11.1 million shares worth $889.04 million.

UBS Group AG, with 5.63% or 7.09 million shares worth $567.95 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $279.41 million, making up 2.91% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 2.81 million shares worth around $214.52 million, which represents about 2.23% of the total shares outstanding.