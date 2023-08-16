Let’s Discuss The Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ: KOPN) Stock Forecast.

In the last trading session, 1.03 million shares of the Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) were traded, and its beta was 2.40. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.59, and it changed around -$0.1 or -5.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $193.55M. KOPN currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.50, offering almost -57.23% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.94, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 40.88% since then. We note from Kopin Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.21 million.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) trade information

Instantly KOPN has showed a red trend with a performance of -5.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.9450 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 18.25%. The company’s shares are currently up 28.23% year-to-date, but still down -9.66% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN) is -24.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.42 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.37 day(s).

Kopin Corporation (KOPN) estimates and forecasts

Kopin Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 27.20 percent over the past six months and at a 33.33% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 8.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 50.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 83.30% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -12.40%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 3 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $10.03 million in revenue for the current quarter. 3 analysts expect Kopin Corporation to make $10.53 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $13.38 million and $12.18 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -25.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.87%. Kopin Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -39.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 20.00% per year for the next five years.

KOPN Dividends

Kopin Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 30 and November 03.

Kopin Corporation (NASDAQ:KOPN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.23% of Kopin Corporation shares, and 27.61% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.76%. Kopin Corporation stock is held by 81 institutions, with AWM Investment Company, Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.24% of the shares, which is about 14.55 million shares worth $23.13 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.55% or 5.0 million shares worth $7.94 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.89 million shares worth $4.59 million, making up 2.59% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 1.07 million shares worth around $1.7 million, which represents about 0.96% of the total shares outstanding.