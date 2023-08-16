JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ: JXJT) Stock: Does It Mean Opportunity?

In today’s recent session, 3.86 million shares of the JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) have been traded, and its beta is 1.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.15, and it changed around $0.6 or 38.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $1.29M. JXJT at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $14.70, offering almost -583.72% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.45, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.56% since then. We note from JX Luxventure Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 53450.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 113.81K.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) trade information

Instantly JXJT has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 38.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 2.6000 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 17.31%. The company’s shares are currently down -73.77% year-to-date, but still up 28.80% over the last five days. On the other hand, JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT) is -7.68% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.11 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.41 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

JX Luxventure Limited (JXJT) estimates and forecasts

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 16.20%.

JXJT Dividends

JX Luxventure Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on September 09.

JX Luxventure Limited (NASDAQ:JXJT)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 60.41% of JX Luxventure Limited shares, and 2.79% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 7.03%. JX Luxventure Limited stock is held by 4 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.21% of the shares, which is about 13010.0 shares worth $28361.0.

Two Sigma Securities, LLC, with 0.02% or 1185.0 shares worth $6043.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.