Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ: JKHY): Is It A Gold Mine Or A Disaster In The Making?

In today’s recent session, 0.81 million shares of the Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.62. Most recently the company’s share price was $154.77, and it changed around -$13.54 or -8.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $11.29B. JKHY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $212.05, offering almost -37.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $139.28, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 10.01% since then. We note from Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.36 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 564.06K.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 17 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended JKHY as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $1.53 for the current quarter.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) trade information

Instantly JKHY has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -8.04% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 173.93 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 11.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -11.84% year-to-date, but still down -9.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) is -9.00% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.13 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.2 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $171.50, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 9.76% from its current value. Analyst projections state that JKHY is forecast to be at a low of $140.55 and a high of $200.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -29.22% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 9.19% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (JKHY) estimates and forecasts

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -7.08 percent over the past six months and at a 6.37% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 8.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 4.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 11.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 5.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $562.69 million in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Jack Henry & Associates Inc. to make $539.11 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 6.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 11.00%. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. earnings are expected to increase by 20.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.50% per year for the next five years.

JKHY Dividends

Jack Henry & Associates Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.34 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.08. It is important to note, however, that the 1.34% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Jack Henry & Associates Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.73% of Jack Henry & Associates Inc. shares, and 97.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 97.81%. Jack Henry & Associates Inc. stock is held by 995 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 11.90% of the shares, which is about 8.67 million shares worth $1.45 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 9.92% or 7.23 million shares worth $1.21 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.22 million shares worth $389.71 million, making up 3.04% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 1.69 million shares worth around $296.07 million, which represents about 2.31% of the total shares outstanding.