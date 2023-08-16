Is Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s (NYSE: LVS) Stock Ready For A Price Spike?

In the last trading session, 4.0 million shares of the Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) were traded, and its beta was 1.20. Most recently the company’s share price was $54.64, and it changed around -$1.16 or -2.08% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $42.50B. LVS currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.58, offering almost -20.02% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $33.38, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 38.91% since then. We note from Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.06 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.06 million.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended LVS as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Las Vegas Sands Corp. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.56 for the current quarter.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) trade information

Instantly LVS has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.08% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 58.53 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.65%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.67% year-to-date, but still down -5.01% over the last five days. On the other hand, Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS) is -8.01% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.71 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.23 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $70.49, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 22.49% from its current value. Analyst projections state that LVS is forecast to be at a low of $64.00 and a high of $80.50. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -47.33% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -17.13% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (LVS) estimates and forecasts

Las Vegas Sands Corp. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -5.01 percent over the past six months and at a 255.83% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -2.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 307.40% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 442.10% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 151.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 11 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.73 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 11 analysts expect Las Vegas Sands Corp. to make $2.88 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $985.47 million and $1.12 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 176.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 158.00%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -20.00%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. earnings are expected to increase by 7.60% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -1.75% per year for the next five years.

LVS Dividends

Las Vegas Sands Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 17 and October 23. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.46 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.80. It is important to note, however, that the 1.46% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Las Vegas Sands Corp. (NYSE:LVS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.79% of Las Vegas Sands Corp. shares, and 41.04% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 94.99%. Las Vegas Sands Corp. stock is held by 983 institutions, with Price (T.Rowe) Associates Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 4.31% of the shares, which is about 32.94 million shares worth $1.8 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 4.25% or 32.51 million shares worth $1.78 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

American Balanced Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 10.8 million shares worth $589.86 million, making up 1.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 10.45 million shares worth around $571.01 million, which represents about 1.37% of the total shares outstanding.