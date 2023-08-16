Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ: IFBD): Stock Forecast For 2023 Still Looks Weak With A -3181.58% Decline

In today’s recent session, 1.34 million shares of the Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) have been traded, and its beta is 1.42. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.38, and it changed around -$0.16 or -29.63% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $54.21M. IFBD at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $13.25, offering almost -3386.84% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.52, which indicates that the recent value has fallen by an impressive -36.84% since then. We note from Infobird Co. Ltd’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.46 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.16 million.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) trade information

Instantly IFBD has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -29.63% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.6813 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 44.22%. The company’s shares are currently down -87.33% year-to-date, but still down -42.06% over the last five days. On the other hand, Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD) is -44.20% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 98490.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.03 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.47, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.95% from its current value. Analyst projections state that IFBD is forecast to be at a low of $12.47 and a high of $12.47. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3181.58% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3181.58% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Infobird Co. Ltd (IFBD) estimates and forecasts

IFBD Dividends

Infobird Co. Ltd’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Infobird Co. Ltd (NASDAQ:IFBD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.33% of Infobird Co. Ltd shares, and 10.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 11.13%. Infobird Co. Ltd stock is held by 5 institutions, with Acadian Asset Management. LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 0.11 million shares worth $39779.0.

Sabby Management, LLC, with 0.03% or 23929.0 shares worth $8877.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fidelity NASDAQ Composite Index Fund and Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 2317.0 shares worth $859.0, making up 0.01% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Blackstone Alternative Multi-Strategy Fund held roughly 40.0 shares worth around $14.0, which represents about 0.00% of the total shares outstanding.