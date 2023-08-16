If You’re An Adventuresome Investor, Then Take A Chance On Paysafe Limited (NYSE: PSFE)

In the last trading session, 3.0 million shares of the Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) were traded, and its beta was 1.88. Most recently the company’s share price was $14.64, and it changed around $2.82 or 23.86% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $893.19M. PSFE currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $27.36, offering almost -86.89% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $9.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 36.2% since then. We note from Paysafe Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.64 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 506.28K.

Paysafe Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 3.10. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 7 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended PSFE as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Paysafe Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $Paysafe Limited for the current quarter.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) trade information

Instantly PSFE has showed a green trend with a performance of 23.86% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.08 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.92%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.40% year-to-date, but still up 26.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE) is 18.83% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.79 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.72 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $26.45, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 44.65% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PSFE is forecast to be at a low of $13.70 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -446.45% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 6.42% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Paysafe Limited (PSFE) estimates and forecasts

Paysafe Limited share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -33.27 percent over the past six months and at a 1.33% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 11.90%.

Paysafe Limited earnings are expected to increase by 100.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 9.00% per year for the next five years.

PSFE Dividends

Paysafe Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Paysafe Limited (NYSE:PSFE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 27.20% of Paysafe Limited shares, and 51.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 70.50%. Paysafe Limited stock is held by 193 institutions, with Blackstone Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 17.96% of the shares, which is about 10.91 million shares worth $188.5 million.

Fidelity National Financial, Inc., with 6.17% or 3.75 million shares worth $37.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 0.63 million shares worth $12.49 million, making up 1.02% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF held roughly 0.28 million shares worth around $5.68 million, which represents about 0.47% of the total shares outstanding.