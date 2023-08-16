HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE: HSBC): The Stock To Bet On For Economic Progress In The Months Ahead

In the last trading session, 2.94 million shares of the HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) were traded, and its beta was 0.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $38.62, and it changed around -$1.16 or -2.92% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $152.56B. HSBC currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $42.47, offering almost -9.97% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.77, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 35.86% since then. We note from HSBC Holdings plc’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.84 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.46 million.

HSBC Holdings plc stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 5 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended HSBC as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. HSBC Holdings plc is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) trade information

Instantly HSBC has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.92% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 41.03 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.87%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.94% year-to-date, but still down -5.60% over the last five days. On the other hand, HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC) is -5.18% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 10.76 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 7.67 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $49.31, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 21.68% from its current value. Analyst projections state that HSBC is forecast to be at a low of $45.70 and a high of $52.92. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -37.03% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -18.33% from its current level to reach the projected low.

HSBC Holdings plc (HSBC) estimates and forecasts

HSBC Holdings plc share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.62 percent over the past six months and at a 84.32% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 6.30%. HSBC Holdings plc earnings are expected to increase by 19.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.90% per year for the next five years.

HSBC Dividends

HSBC Holdings plc’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 2.59 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.00. It is important to note, however, that the 2.59% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

HSBC Holdings plc (NYSE:HSBC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of HSBC Holdings plc shares, and 1.47% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 1.47%. HSBC Holdings plc stock is held by 401 institutions, with Dimensional Fund Advisors LP being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.28% of the shares, which is about 10.96 million shares worth $423.47 million.

Morgan Stanley, with 0.19% or 7.32 million shares worth $282.69 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Core Equity Portfolio and DFA International Value Series were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.04 million shares worth $117.26 million, making up 0.08% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, DFA International Value Series held roughly 2.32 million shares worth around $89.76 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.