General Mills Inc.’s (NYSE: GIS) Stock Prices May Increase Drastically In The Near Future.

In today’s recent session, 0.55 million shares of the General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) have been traded, and its beta is 0.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.60, and it changed around -$0.1 or -0.14% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $41.73B. GIS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.89, offering almost -26.94% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $71.20, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 0.56% since then. We note from General Mills Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.22 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.67 million.

General Mills Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 20 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 11 recommended GIS as a Hold, whereas 5 deemed it a Buy, and 2 rated it as Underweight.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) trade information

Instantly GIS has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -0.14% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 72.97 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 1.88%. The company’s shares are currently down -14.61% year-to-date, but still down -0.78% over the last five days. On the other hand, General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS) is -3.65% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.67 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 4.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $81.06, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.67% from its current value. Analyst projections state that GIS is forecast to be at a low of $69.00 and a high of $91.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 3.63% from its current level to reach the projected low.

General Mills Inc. (GIS) estimates and forecasts

General Mills Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.98 percent over the past six months and at a 4.65% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 9.50%. General Mills Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -2.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 7.89% per year for the next five years.

GIS Dividends

General Mills Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around September 19 and September 25. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.30 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.36. It is important to note, however, that the 3.30% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

General Mills Inc. (NYSE:GIS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.23% of General Mills Inc. shares, and 79.12% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.30%. General Mills Inc. stock is held by 2,135 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.35% of the shares, which is about 54.71 million shares worth $4.2 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.89% or 52.05 million shares worth $3.99 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and American Mutual Fund Inc were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 18.04 million shares worth $1.51 billion, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, American Mutual Fund Inc held roughly 17.14 million shares worth around $1.46 billion, which represents about 2.92% of the total shares outstanding.