Future Prospects And Stock Pricing Of Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ: MRCY)

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) have been traded, and its beta is 0.91. Most recently the company’s share price was $35.88, and it changed around $2.04 or 6.03% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.11B. MRCY at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $59.13, offering almost -64.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.90, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.45% since then. We note from Mercury Systems Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.37 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 550.06K.

Mercury Systems Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended MRCY as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Mercury Systems Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $Monroe Capital Corporation for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) trade information

Instantly MRCY has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.03% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 36.64 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.07%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.80% year-to-date, but still down -0.91% over the last five days. On the other hand, Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY) is 2.25% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.28 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.58% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MRCY is forecast to be at a low of $25.00 and a high of $48.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -33.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 30.32% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Mercury Systems Inc. (MRCY) estimates and forecasts

Mercury Systems Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -34.18 percent over the past six months and at a 74.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 3.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -19.00%. Mercury Systems Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -82.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 4.00% per year for the next five years.

MRCY Dividends

Mercury Systems Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 30 and November 03.

Mercury Systems Inc. (NASDAQ:MRCY)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.58% of Mercury Systems Inc. shares, and 103.11% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 105.84%. Mercury Systems Inc. stock is held by 336 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.96% of the shares, which is about 5.79 million shares worth $200.4 million.

William Blair Investment Management, LLC, with 9.23% or 5.37 million shares worth $185.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 1.8 million shares worth $94.45 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 1.67 million shares worth around $74.91 million, which represents about 2.88% of the total shares outstanding.