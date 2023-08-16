Future Outlook And Fresh Vine Wine Inc. Stock Price Performance

In today’s recent session, 0.68 million shares of the Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) have been traded, and its beta is 1.22. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.31, and it changed around -$0.08 or -19.23% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $5.12M. VINE at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $3.72, offering almost -1100.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.21, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 32.26% since then. We note from Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.4 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.28 million.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) trade information

Instantly VINE has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -19.23% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.4248 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.02%. The company’s shares are currently down -67.82% year-to-date, but still down -23.17% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE) is -38.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.06 day(s).

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (VINE) estimates and forecasts

VINE Dividends

Fresh Vine Wine Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Fresh Vine Wine Inc. (AMEX:VINE)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 56.37% of Fresh Vine Wine Inc. shares, and 13.70% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 31.39%. Fresh Vine Wine Inc. stock is held by 16 institutions, with CSS LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 6.41% of the shares, which is about 1.02 million shares worth $0.23 million.

Renaissance Technologies, LLC, with 0.20% or 31893.0 shares worth $7207.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Bridgeway Funds Inc-Ultra Small Company Market Fund and iShares Micro Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 25000.0 shares worth $24472.0, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Micro Cap ETF held roughly 20569.0 shares worth around $21391.0, which represents about 0.13% of the total shares outstanding.