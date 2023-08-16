Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ: FRHC) – Analyst View Is Different Today

In today’s recent session, 0.65 million shares of the Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $71.85, and it changed around -$1.42 or -1.94% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.34B. FRHC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $84.42, offering almost -17.49% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $47.64, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.7% since then. We note from Freedom Holding Corp.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.31 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 159.73K.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) trade information

Instantly FRHC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.94% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 78.74 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 8.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 23.40% year-to-date, but still down -7.04% over the last five days. On the other hand, Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC) is -11.71% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.54 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $76.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.46% from its current value. Analyst projections state that FRHC is forecast to be at a low of $76.00 and a high of $76.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -5.78% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Freedom Holding Corp. (FRHC) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -18.30%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $650.4 million in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -18.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -50.68%.

FRHC Dividends

Freedom Holding Corp.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Freedom Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:FRHC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 71.57% of Freedom Holding Corp. shares, and 1.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.78%. Freedom Holding Corp. stock is held by 82 institutions, with Renaissance Technologies, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 0.27% of the shares, which is about 0.16 million shares worth $11.06 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 0.16% or 92920.0 shares worth $6.62 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Financial Index Fund and iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 37092.0 shares worth $2.64 million, making up 0.06% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Min Vol USA Small-Cap ETF held roughly 36736.0 shares worth around $2.62 million, which represents about 0.06% of the total shares outstanding.