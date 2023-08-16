Fox Corporation (NASDAQ: FOXA) Stock: Will It Be A Game-Changer?

In the last trading session, 3.45 million shares of the Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) were traded, and its beta was 0.86. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.01, and it changed around $0.17 or 0.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $16.59B. FOXA currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $37.26, offering almost -9.56% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.01, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 17.64% since then. We note from Fox Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 5.26 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.25 million.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) trade information

Instantly FOXA has showed a green trend with a performance of 0.50% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.40 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.93%. The company’s shares are currently up 11.99% year-to-date, but still down -2.63% over the last five days. On the other hand, Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA) is 1.70% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.89 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.9 day(s).

Fox Corporation (FOXA) estimates and forecasts

Fox Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -4.71 percent over the past six months and at a -12.82% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -16.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will loss -14.90% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -62.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -3.70%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $3.19 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Fox Corporation to make $4.34 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 0.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -0.90%. Fox Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -41.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 3.29% per year for the next five years.

FOXA Dividends

Fox Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 1.53 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.52. It is important to note, however, that the 1.53% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Fox Corporation (NASDAQ:FOXA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.84% of Fox Corporation shares, and 112.03% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 114.14%. Fox Corporation stock is held by 813 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.61% of the shares, which is about 39.31 million shares worth $1.34 billion.

Dodge & Cox Inc, with 14.38% or 38.7 million shares worth $1.32 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Dodge & Cox Stock Fund and Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 27.66 million shares worth $840.02 million, making up 9.32% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund held roughly 8.9 million shares worth around $270.22 million, which represents about 3.00% of the total shares outstanding.