Euronav NV (NYSE: EURN) Stock: Will It Keep Climbing Higher?

In today’s recent session, 0.73 million shares of the Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) have been traded, and its beta is 0.21. Most recently the company’s share price was $17.99, and it changed around $0.44 or 2.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.63B. EURN at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $19.50, offering almost -8.39% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $12.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 33.19% since then. We note from Euronav NV’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.1 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.45 million.

Euronav NV stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 18 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 5 recommended EURN as a Hold, whereas 13 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Euronav NV is expected to report earnings per share of $0.41 for the current quarter.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) trade information

Instantly EURN has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 2.48% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 18.37 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.07%. The company’s shares are currently up 13.64% year-to-date, but still up 3.12% over the last five days. On the other hand, Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN) is 19.58% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.74 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.86 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $21.78, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 17.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EURN is forecast to be at a low of $16.40 and a high of $34.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -88.99% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 8.84% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Euronav NV (EURN) estimates and forecasts

Euronav NV share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 16.03 percent over the past six months and at a 187.37% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -18.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 412.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -38.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.30%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 9 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $260.86 million in revenue for the current quarter. 9 analysts expect Euronav NV to make $317.24 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $176.95 million and $368.07 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.80%.

Euronav NV earnings are expected to increase by 208.00% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -13.00% per year for the next five years.

EURN Dividends

Euronav NV’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Euronav NV (NYSE:EURN)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 66.28% of Euronav NV shares, and 23.52% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.75%. Euronav NV stock is held by 207 institutions, with Norges Bank Investment Management being the largest institutional investor. By Dec 30, 2022, it held 2.49% of the shares, which is about 5.47 million shares worth $93.17 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 2.01% or 4.43 million shares worth $67.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

DFA International Small Cap Value Portfolio and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.03 million shares worth $47.74 million, making up 1.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.63 million shares worth around $25.65 million, which represents about 0.74% of the total shares outstanding.