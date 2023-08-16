Equinor ASA (NYSE: EQNR) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 2.93 million shares of the Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $30.54, and it changed around -$0.11 or -0.36% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $92.83B. EQNR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $39.40, offering almost -29.01% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $24.75, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.96% since then. We note from Equinor ASA’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.11 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.97 million.

Equinor ASA stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.70. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 4 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended EQNR as a Hold, whereas 2 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Equinor ASA is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) trade information

Instantly EQNR has showed a red trend with a performance of -0.36% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 33.00 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.45%. The company’s shares are currently down -9.26% year-to-date, but still up 0.87% over the last five days. On the other hand, Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR) is 5.99% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.22 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.25 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $36.53, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.4% from its current value. Analyst projections state that EQNR is forecast to be at a low of $32.00 and a high of $39.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -27.7% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -4.78% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Equinor ASA (EQNR) estimates and forecasts

Equinor ASA share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -2.96 percent over the past six months and at a -35.90% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -25.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 45.20%. Equinor ASA earnings are expected to increase by 243.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.80% per year for the next five years.

EQNR Dividends

Equinor ASA’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 12.44 percent and its annual dividend per share was 3.80. It is important to note, however, that the 12.44% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Equinor ASA (NYSE:EQNR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.00% of Equinor ASA shares, and 5.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.76%. Equinor ASA stock is held by 416 institutions, with Folketrygdfondet being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 3.61% of the shares, which is about 108.39 million shares worth $3.17 billion.

FMR, LLC, with 0.33% or 9.84 million shares worth $287.44 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and iShares MSCI Eafe ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 5.06 million shares worth $154.53 million, making up 0.16% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares MSCI Eafe ETF held roughly 2.99 million shares worth around $91.26 million, which represents about 0.09% of the total shares outstanding.