Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: OCTO)’s Stock Market Position Could Improve In The Coming Months

In today’s recent session, 20.95 million shares of the Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) have been traded, and its beta is 0.68. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.12, and it changed around $0.06 or 5.64% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.56M. OCTO at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $65.00, offering almost -5703.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $1.01, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 9.82% since then. We note from Eightco Holdings Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 44400.0 shares, with the 3-month average coming to 326.13K.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) trade information

Instantly OCTO has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.64% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.6400 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 31.71%. The company’s shares are currently down -88.32% year-to-date, but still down -11.13% over the last five days. On the other hand, Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO) is -29.13% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 86580.0 shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.44 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Eightco Holdings Inc. (OCTO) estimates and forecasts

OCTO Dividends

Eightco Holdings Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Eightco Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:OCTO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.82% of Eightco Holdings Inc. shares, and 14.48% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 14.60%. Eightco Holdings Inc. stock is held by 71 institutions, with Hudson Bay Capital Management Lp being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.52% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $0.32 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 1.41% or 33437.0 shares worth $47146.0 as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Feb 27, 2023. The former held 26901.0 shares worth $0.23 million, making up 1.30% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF held roughly 9370.0 shares worth around $80300.0, which represents about 0.45% of the total shares outstanding.