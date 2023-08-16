DLocal Limitedâ€™s (DLO): Have You Analyzed Stockâ€™s Trends & Performance

In the last trading session, 8.07 million shares of the DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) were traded, and its beta was 1.14. Most recently the companyâ€™s share price was $15.50, and it changed around $1.83 or 13.39% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.57B. DLO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $30.51, offering almost -96.84% off that amount. The share priceâ€™s 52-week low was $9.03, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 41.74% since then. We note from DLocal Limitedâ€™s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.49 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.73 million.

DLocal Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Hold, based on a mean score of 2.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 3 out of 12 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 6 recommended DLO as a Hold, whereas 3 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DLocal Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0.13 for the current quarter.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) trade information

Instantly DLO has showed a green trend with a performance of 13.39% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 15.72 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stockâ€™s daily price by 1.4%. The companyâ€™s shares are currently down -0.45% year-to-date, but still up 16.28% over the last five days. On the other hand, DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO) is 9.62% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.1 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 11.52 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $16.25, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 4.62% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DLO is forecast to be at a low of $10.00 and a high of $25.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -61.29% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 35.48% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DLocal Limited (DLO) estimates and forecasts

DLocal Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the companyâ€™s shares have fallen -5.14 percent over the past six months and at a 54.05% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 30.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 50.00% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 50.70%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 5 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $149.39 million in revenue for the current quarter. 5 analysts expect DLocal Limited to make $164.01 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the companyâ€™s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 47.60%.

DLocal Limited earnings are expected to increase by 37.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 27.20% per year for the next five years.

DLO Dividends

DLocal Limitedâ€™s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

DLocal Limited (NASDAQ:DLO)â€™s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 11.13% of DLocal Limited shares, and 84.76% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 95.38%. DLocal Limited stock is held by 144 institutions, with General Atlantic, L.P. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 21.58% of the shares, which is about 63.91 million shares worth $779.98 million.

FMR, LLC, with 4.72% or 13.97 million shares worth $170.46 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Mutual Fund Ser Tr-Eventide Gilead Fund and Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 5.76 million shares worth $89.66 million, making up 1.94% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Fidelity Advisor Growth Opportunities Fund held roughly 5.1 million shares worth around $76.16 million, which represents about 1.72% of the total shares outstanding.