Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) – Analysts See The Stock Differently Today

In today’s recent session, 0.61 million shares of the Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) have been traded, and its beta is 2.43. Most recently the company’s share price was $27.63, and it changed around $1.44 or 5.50% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.81B. CEQP at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $31.46, offering almost -13.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $22.11, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.98% since then. We note from Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.62 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 449.30K.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 10 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 3 recommended CEQP as a Hold, whereas 4 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Crestwood Equity Partners LP is expected to report earnings per share of $0.25 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) trade information

Instantly CEQP has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 5.50% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 27.38 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 decreased the stock’s daily price by -0.91%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.50% year-to-date, but still up 6.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP) is -2.13% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 4.04 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 15.56 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $29.10, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 5.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CEQP is forecast to be at a low of $26.00 and a high of $32.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -15.82% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 5.9% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (CEQP) estimates and forecasts

Crestwood Equity Partners LP share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 3.29 percent over the past six months and at a 637.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.30%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 139.10% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 115.40% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -11.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.08 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Crestwood Equity Partners LP to make $1.29 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.57 billion and $1.4 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -31.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -8.20%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 39.50%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP earnings are expected to increase by 86.20% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.00% per year for the next five years.

CEQP Dividends

Crestwood Equity Partners LP’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 31 and November 06. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.48 percent and its annual dividend per share was 2.62. It is important to note, however, that the 9.48% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Crestwood Equity Partners LP (NYSE:CEQP)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 10.80% of Crestwood Equity Partners LP shares, and 53.17% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 59.61%. Crestwood Equity Partners LP stock is held by 166 institutions, with Alps Advisors Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 12.74% of the shares, which is about 13.41 million shares worth $364.35 million.

First Reserve GP XIII Ltd, with 10.71% or 11.28 million shares worth $306.37 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Alps ETF Tr-Alerian MLP ETF and Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Nov 29, 2022. The former held 10.63 million shares worth $288.93 million, making up 10.09% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Global X Fds-Global X MLP ETF held roughly 2.55 million shares worth around $69.15 million, which represents about 2.42% of the total shares outstanding.