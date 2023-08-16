Could Under Armour Inc.’s (NYSE: UA) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In today’s recent session, 0.87 million shares of the Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) have been traded, and its beta is 1.63. Most recently the company’s share price was $7.14, and it changed around $0.07 or 0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $3.32B. UA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $11.41, offering almost -59.8% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $5.74, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 19.61% since then. We note from Under Armour Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 3.33 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.12 million.

Under Armour Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 26 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 13 recommended UA as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Under Armour Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.21 for the current quarter.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) trade information

Instantly UA has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 7.38 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.25%. The company’s shares are currently down -19.96% year-to-date, but still down -0.14% over the last five days. On the other hand, Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA) is -3.64% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 8.27 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.14 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $10.11, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 29.38% from its current value. Analyst projections state that UA is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $15.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -110.08% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 1.96% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Under Armour Inc. (UA) estimates and forecasts

The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 1.00%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 14 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.57 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 14 analysts expect Under Armour Inc. to make $1.61 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.57 billion and $1.58 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -0.40%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 1.50%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -9.18%. Under Armour Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -8.60% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 21.80% per year for the next five years.

UA Dividends

Under Armour Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around April 25 and April 30.

Under Armour Inc. (NYSE:UA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 17.27% of Under Armour Inc. shares, and 65.43% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.10%. Under Armour Inc. stock is held by 442 institutions, with BDT Capital Partners, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.97% of the shares, which is about 33.27 million shares worth $223.22 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 8.59% or 19.09 million shares worth $128.12 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 6.34 million shares worth $56.52 million, making up 2.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 6.13 million shares worth around $53.95 million, which represents about 2.78% of the total shares outstanding.