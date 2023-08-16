Could UGI Corporation’s (NYSE: UGI) Earnings Exceed Your Expectations?

In the last trading session, 2.87 million shares of the UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) were traded, and its beta was 1.09. Most recently the company’s share price was $22.99, and it changed around -$0.72 or -3.04% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $4.74B. UGI currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $43.19, offering almost -87.86% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $23.26, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -1.17% since then. We note from UGI Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 2.78 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 2.45 million.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) trade information

Instantly UGI has showed a red trend with a performance of -3.04% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The company’s shares are currently down -37.98% year-to-date, but still down -3.97% over the last five days. On the other hand, UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI) is -11.30% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 6.51 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.66 day(s).

UGI Corporation (UGI) estimates and forecasts

UGI Corporation share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -42.45 percent over the past six months and at a -5.17% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of -4.60%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.60%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $1.65 billion in revenue for the current quarter. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -14.70%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.10%. UGI Corporation earnings are expected to increase by -27.00% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 5.75% per year for the next five years.

UGI Dividends

UGI Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 15 and November 20. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 6.52 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.50. It is important to note, however, that the 6.52% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

UGI Corporation (NYSE:UGI)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.63% of UGI Corporation shares, and 84.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 85.18%. UGI Corporation stock is held by 729 institutions, with Blackrock Inc. being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.80% of the shares, which is about 30.99 million shares worth $712.55 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 12.17% or 25.49 million shares worth $586.02 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

SPDR (R) Ser Tr- SPDR (R) S&P (R) Dividend ETF and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 8.14 million shares worth $187.14 million, making up 3.88% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 6.52 million shares worth around $149.9 million, which represents about 3.11% of the total shares outstanding.