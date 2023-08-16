Could Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ: DDOG) Deliver Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 3.11 million shares of the Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) were traded, and its beta was 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $88.52, and it changed around -$1.26 or -1.40% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $28.90B. DDOG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $118.02, offering almost -33.33% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $61.34, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 30.7% since then. We note from Datadog Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 7.63 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.73 million.

Datadog Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 39 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 7 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 10 recommended DDOG as a Hold, whereas 22 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Datadog Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of $0.34 for the current quarter.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) trade information

Instantly DDOG has showed a red trend with a performance of -1.40% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 92.16 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.95%. The company’s shares are currently up 20.44% year-to-date, but still up 0.55% over the last five days. On the other hand, Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG) is -21.50% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 9.99 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 2.5 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $106.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.74% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DDOG is forecast to be at a low of $70.00 and a high of $135.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -52.51% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 20.92% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Datadog Inc. (DDOG) estimates and forecasts

Datadog Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 7.64 percent over the past six months and at a 32.65% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 47.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 30.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 22.60%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 32 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $524.01 million in revenue for the current quarter. 32 analysts expect Datadog Inc. to make $544.91 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $414.26 million and $469.4 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 26.50%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 16.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 100.25%. Datadog Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -136.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 26.20% per year for the next five years.

DDOG Dividends

Datadog Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

Datadog Inc. (NASDAQ:DDOG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 7.85% of Datadog Inc. shares, and 78.32% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.99%. Datadog Inc. stock is held by 993 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 8.47% of the shares, which is about 25.33 million shares worth $2.24 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 5.23% or 15.64 million shares worth $1.38 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 7.99 million shares worth $706.94 million, making up 2.70% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Mid-Cap Index Fund held roughly 6.12 million shares worth around $542.08 million, which represents about 2.07% of the total shares outstanding.