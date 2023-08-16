Cameco Corporation (NYSE: CCJ) Stock Forecast: $41.22 Per Share In 2023 With Positive Signs

In today’s recent session, 0.9 million shares of the Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) have been traded, and its beta is 1.00. Most recently the company’s share price was $34.22, and it changed around $0.33 or 0.99% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $14.56B. CCJ at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $35.24, offering almost -2.98% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $21.02, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 38.57% since then. We note from Cameco Corporation’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.3 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.51 million.

Cameco Corporation stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 1.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 9 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended CCJ as a Hold, whereas 7 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Cameco Corporation is expected to report earnings per share of $0.1 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) trade information

Instantly CCJ has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 0.99% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 35.19 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 2.76%. The company’s shares are currently up 50.97% year-to-date, but still down -0.10% over the last five days. On the other hand, Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ) is 3.90% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 19.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.3 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $38.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 11.44% from its current value. Analyst projections state that CCJ is forecast to be at a low of $36.72 and a high of $41.22. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -20.46% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -7.31% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Cameco Corporation (CCJ) estimates and forecasts

Cameco Corporation share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 17.37 percent over the past six months and at a 216.00% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 5.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 400.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 185.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 42.20%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $367.76 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Cameco Corporation to make $491.16 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $271.3 million and $387.92 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 35.60%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 26.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 19.10%.

CCJ Dividends

Cameco Corporation’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around October 25 and October 30. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 0.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 0.09. It is important to note, however, that the 0.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Cameco Corporation (NYSE:CCJ)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.12% of Cameco Corporation shares, and 72.36% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 72.46%. Cameco Corporation stock is held by 768 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 5.20% of the shares, which is about 22.55 million shares worth $706.6 million.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 3.53% or 15.31 million shares worth $479.73 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Global X Fds-Global X Uranium ETF and Capital World Growth and Income Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 13.47 million shares worth $352.48 million, making up 3.11% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Capital World Growth and Income Fund held roughly 11.45 million shares worth around $299.54 million, which represents about 2.64% of the total shares outstanding.