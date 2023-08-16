Are Performance Food Group Company (NYSE: PFGC) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In today’s recent session, 0.46 million shares of the Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.38. Most recently the company’s share price was $61.35, and it changed around $3.89 or 6.77% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $9.56B. PFGC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $63.22, offering almost -3.05% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $42.77, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 30.29% since then. We note from Performance Food Group Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.73 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 860.02K.

Performance Food Group Company stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 1.90. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 13 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 3 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 2 recommended PFGC as a Hold, whereas 8 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Performance Food Group Company is expected to report earnings per share of $1.14 for the current quarter.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) trade information

Instantly PFGC has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 6.77% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 61.85 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 0.81%. The company’s shares are currently up 5.07% year-to-date, but still up 4.16% over the last five days. On the other hand, Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC) is 1.94% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.61 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.29 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $71.64, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.36% from its current value. Analyst projections state that PFGC is forecast to be at a low of $65.00 and a high of $80.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -30.4% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -5.95% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Performance Food Group Company (PFGC) estimates and forecasts

Performance Food Group Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 1.86 percent over the past six months and at a 49.23% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 13.20%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 6.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -3.70% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 12.90%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 10 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $15.07 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 7 analysts expect Performance Food Group Company to make $15.22 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $14.59 billion and $14.42 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 3.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.60%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -4.50%. Performance Food Group Company earnings are expected to increase by 143.70% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 24.30% per year for the next five years.

PFGC Dividends

Performance Food Group Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on August 16.

Performance Food Group Company (NYSE:PFGC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 2.07% of Performance Food Group Company shares, and 100.88% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 103.01%. Performance Food Group Company stock is held by 484 institutions, with Capital World Investors being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 13.63% of the shares, which is about 21.28 million shares worth $1.31 billion.

Vanguard Group Inc, with 10.13% or 15.82 million shares worth $970.84 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Fundamental Investors Inc and iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 10.02 million shares worth $614.58 million, making up 6.41% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, iShares Core S&P Midcap ETF held roughly 4.85 million shares worth around $297.46 million, which represents about 3.10% of the total shares outstanding.