Are Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ: KOD) Shares Ready For A Higher Price Run?

In the last trading session, 1.05 million shares of the Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) were traded, and its beta was 1.67. Most recently the company’s share price was $2.71, and it changed around -$0.3 or -9.97% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $139.27M. KOD currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $12.38, offering almost -356.83% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $2.77, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -2.21% since then. We note from Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.87 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.24 million.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Underweight, based on a mean score of 3.60. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 6 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 4 recommended KOD as a Hold, whereas 0 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Kodiak Sciences Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.98 for the current quarter.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) trade information

Instantly KOD has showed a red trend with a performance of -9.97% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 3.46 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 21.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -62.15% year-to-date, but still down -9.67% over the last five days. On the other hand, Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD) is -58.31% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 2.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.1 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $4.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 32.25% from its current value. Analyst projections state that KOD is forecast to be at a low of $2.00 and a high of $7.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -158.3% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 26.2% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (KOD) estimates and forecasts

Kodiak Sciences Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -62.47 percent over the past six months and at a 32.55% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 33.30% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 40.70% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -51.90%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -23.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 12.40% per year for the next five years.

KOD Dividends

Kodiak Sciences Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 13.

Kodiak Sciences Inc. (NASDAQ:KOD)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.71% of Kodiak Sciences Inc. shares, and 79.77% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 84.60%. Kodiak Sciences Inc. stock is held by 196 institutions, with Baker Brothers Advisors, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 33.06% of the shares, which is about 17.31 million shares worth $46.91 million.

Blackrock Inc., with 8.61% or 4.51 million shares worth $12.22 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.98 million shares worth $2.66 million, making up 1.87% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Federated Hermes MDT Small Cap Core Fund held roughly 0.79 million shares worth around $2.15 million, which represents about 1.51% of the total shares outstanding.