Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ: APVO) Could Have Exceptional Returns?

In the last trading session, 1.89 million shares of the Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) were traded, and its beta was 5.23. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.37, and it changed around -$0.08 or -17.78% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $2.69M. APVO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $7.20, offering almost -1845.95% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.44, which indicates that the current value has fallen by an impressive -18.92% since then. We note from Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.75 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 259.13K.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of a Buy, based on a mean score of 2.00. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 1 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 0 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 0 recommended APVO as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.72 for the current quarter.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) trade information

Instantly APVO has showed a red trend with a performance of -17.78% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.5211 on Tuesday, 08/15/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 29.0%. The company’s shares are currently down -84.05% year-to-date, but still down -24.95% over the last five days. On the other hand, Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO) is -73.94% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 1.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.24 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $12.00, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 96.92% from its current value. Analyst projections state that APVO is forecast to be at a low of $12.00 and a high of $12.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -3143.24% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -3143.24% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (APVO) estimates and forecasts

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -81.77 percent over the past six months and at a 62.16% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 12.50%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 52.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 37.90% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 15.60%.

APVO Dividends

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 08 and November 13.

Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:APVO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 1.10% of Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. shares, and 12.23% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 12.37%. Aptevo Therapeutics Inc. stock is held by 27 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 1.99% of the shares, which is about 0.23 million shares worth $84664.0.

Cantor Fitzgerald, L. P., with 1.90% or 0.22 million shares worth $80919.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 0.16 million shares worth $58636.0, making up 2.19% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 78792.0 shares worth around $29153.0, which represents about 1.09% of the total shares outstanding.