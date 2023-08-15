Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE: YSG): Performance Review And Forecast

In the last trading session, 1.09 million shares of the Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) were traded, and its beta was -2.51. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.01, and it changed around -$0.12 or -10.62% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $554.69M. YSG currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $1.82, offering almost -80.2% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.82, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 18.81% since then. We note from Yatsen Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.85 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.03 million.

Yatsen Holding Limited stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 0 out of 3 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 1 recommended YSG as a Hold, whereas 1 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. Yatsen Holding Limited is expected to report earnings per share of $0 for the current quarter.

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) trade information

Instantly YSG has showed a red trend with a performance of -10.62% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.1700 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 13.68%. The company’s shares are currently down -30.82% year-to-date, but still down -13.68% over the last five days. On the other hand, Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG) is -20.47% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 3.21 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 3.58 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $8.39, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 87.96% from its current value. Analyst projections state that YSG is forecast to be at a low of $7.00 and a high of $9.24. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -814.85% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -593.07% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Yatsen Holding Limited (YSG) estimates and forecasts

Yatsen Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -23.48 percent over the past six months and at a 90.91% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 0.30%. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 1 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $114.67 million in revenue for the current quarter. 1 analysts expect Yatsen Holding Limited to make $108.09 million in revenue for the quarter ending Sep 2023. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -13.30%.

YSG Dividends

Yatsen Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Yatsen Holding Limited (NYSE:YSG)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.08% of Yatsen Holding Limited shares, and 29.37% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 30.94%. Yatsen Holding Limited stock is held by 62 institutions, with HHLR Advisors, LTD being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 8.90% of the shares, which is about 34.94 million shares worth $51.71 million.

Wellington Management Group, LLP, with 3.36% or 13.17 million shares worth $19.49 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 3.66 million shares worth $5.94 million, making up 0.93% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 3.47 million shares worth around $5.63 million, which represents about 0.89% of the total shares outstanding.