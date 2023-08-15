XFOR Stock Forecast 2023: X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 48.0%

In the last trading session, 5.4 million shares of the X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) were traded, and its beta was 0.74. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.25, and it changed around -$0.03 or -2.34% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $125.29M. XFOR currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $2.58, offering almost -106.4% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.65, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 48.0% since then. We note from X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.66 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.86 million.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) trade information

Instantly XFOR has showed a red trend with a performance of -2.34% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.7300 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 27.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 25.88% year-to-date, but still down -24.24% over the last five days. On the other hand, X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR) is -33.51% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 12.05 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.24 day(s).

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (XFOR) estimates and forecasts

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 28.87 percent over the past six months and at a 57.24% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 11.80%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 38.50% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 44.80% in the next quarter.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 36.10%.

XFOR Dividends

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. (NASDAQ:XFOR)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.85% of X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. shares, and 68.64% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 69.24%. X4 Pharmaceuticals Inc. stock is held by 83 institutions, with NEA Management Company, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 9.11% of the shares, which is about 14.99 million shares worth $29.07 million.

Bain Capital Life Sciences Investors, LLC, with 7.42% or 12.2 million shares worth $10.62 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 2.9 million shares worth $2.88 million, making up 2.38% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Extended Market Index Fund held roughly 0.52 million shares worth around $0.51 million, which represents about 0.42% of the total shares outstanding.