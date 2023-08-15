WLDS Stock Forecast 2023: Wearable Devices Ltd. Remains Weak With A Upside Of 70.9%

In today’s recent session, 8.55 million shares of the Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) were traded. Most recently the company’s share price was $1.34, and it changed around $0.21 or 18.59% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $22.08M. WLDS at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.85, offering almost -336.57% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.39, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 70.9% since then. We note from Wearable Devices Ltd.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.14 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 4.28 million.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) trade information

Instantly WLDS has been showing a green trend so far today with a performance of 18.59% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the green territory. The rise to weekly highs of 1.4500 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 7.59%. The company’s shares are currently up 207.07% year-to-date, but still up 18.59% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS) is -18.29% up in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 0.18 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 0.82 day(s).

Wearable Devices Ltd. (WLDS) estimates and forecasts

WLDS Dividends

Wearable Devices Ltd.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Wearable Devices Ltd. (NASDAQ:WLDS)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 53.32% of Wearable Devices Ltd. shares, and 2.54% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 5.44%. Wearable Devices Ltd. stock is held by 6 institutions, with Goldman Sachs Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 0.12% of the shares, which is about 18646.0 shares worth $9602.0.

Citadel Advisors Llc, with 0.09% or 13136.0 shares worth $6765.0 as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.