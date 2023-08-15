Why MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE: MNSO) Is A Stock Not To Be Discarded In 2023

In the last trading session, 1.37 million shares of the MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) were traded, and its beta was 0.45. Most recently the company’s share price was $20.01, and it changed around $0.89 or 4.65% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $6.90B. MNSO currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $21.56, offering almost -7.75% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $4.45, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 77.76% since then. We note from MINISO Group Holding Limited’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 1.03 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.16 million.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) trade information

Instantly MNSO has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.65% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 21.23 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.75%. The company’s shares are currently up 86.49% year-to-date, but still down -2.49% over the last five days. On the other hand, MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO) is 6.55% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.97 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 6.45 day(s).

Top 5 AI Stocks to Buy for 2023



The artificial intelligence (AI) revolution is already here. And it's about to change everything we know about everything. According to Grand View Research, the global AI boom could grow from about $137 billion in 2022 to more than $1.81 trillion by 2030. And investors like you always want to get in on the hottest stocks of tomorrow. Here are five of the best ways to profit from the AI boom.



Click Here to Download the FREE Report. Sponsored

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $148.35, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 86.51% from its current value. Analyst projections state that MNSO is forecast to be at a low of $37.64 and a high of $194.01. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -869.57% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash -88.11% from its current level to reach the projected low.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (MNSO) estimates and forecasts

MINISO Group Holding Limited share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 26.97 percent over the past six months and at a 128.57% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -7.30%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a positive earnings growth rate of 75.99%. MINISO Group Holding Limited earnings are expected to increase by 140.90% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 52.71% per year for the next five years.

MNSO Dividends

MINISO Group Holding Limited’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 9.36 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.87. It is important to note, however, that the 9.36% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

MINISO Group Holding Limited (NYSE:MNSO)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.04% of MINISO Group Holding Limited shares, and 22.10% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 23.27%. MINISO Group Holding Limited stock is held by 240 institutions, with Canada Pension Plan Investment Board being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 4.36% of the shares, which is about 13.76 million shares worth $233.8 million.

Schroder Investment Management Group, with 2.08% or 6.58 million shares worth $116.74 million as of Mar 30, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard International Stock Index-Emerging Markets Stk and Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx were the top two Mutual Funds as of Jan 30, 2023. The former held 1.18 million shares worth $17.89 million, making up 0.37% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard International Stock Index-Total Intl Stock Indx held roughly 1.16 million shares worth around $17.59 million, which represents about 0.37% of the total shares outstanding.