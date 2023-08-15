Why DoorDash Inc. (NYSE: DASH) Stock Should Not Be Taken For Granted By Investors In 2023

In today’s recent session, 1.99 million shares of the DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) have been traded, and its beta is 1.64. Most recently the company’s share price was $79.07, and it changed around -$0.82 or -1.02% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $32.36B. DASH at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $92.61, offering almost -17.12% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $41.37, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 47.68% since then. We note from DoorDash Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 4.45 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 3.25 million.

DoorDash Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.50. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 2 out of 35 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 2 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 19 recommended DASH as a Hold, whereas 12 deemed it a Buy, and 0 rated it as Underweight. DoorDash Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.41 for the current quarter.

DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) trade information

Instantly DASH has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.02% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 84.29 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 6.19%. The company’s shares are currently up 61.97% year-to-date, but still down -6.56% over the last five days. On the other hand, DoorDash Inc. (NYSE:DASH) is -7.34% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 14.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.55 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $94.32, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 16.17% from its current value. Analyst projections state that DASH is forecast to be at a low of $47.00 and a high of $125.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -58.09% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 40.56% from its current level to reach the projected low.

DoorDash Inc. (DASH) estimates and forecasts

DoorDash Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 33.37 percent over the past six months and at a 32.43% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 20.90%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 46.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 75.80% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be 27.80%, up from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 25 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.09 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 25 analysts expect DoorDash Inc. to make $2.15 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $1.63 billion and $1.82 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 28.30%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 18.50%.

DoorDash Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -164.50% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 56.00% per year for the next five years.

DASH Dividends

DoorDash Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 01 and November 06.

