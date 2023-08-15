Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE: WFC) Could Soon Experience A Sharp Increase In Its Share Price.

In today’s recent session, 3.26 million shares of the Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) have been traded, and its beta is 1.14. Most recently the company’s share price was $42.92, and it changed around -$0.82 or -1.89% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $156.80B. WFC at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $48.84, offering almost -13.79% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $35.25, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 17.87% since then. We note from Wells Fargo & Company’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 11.69 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 17.40 million.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) trade information

Instantly WFC has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -1.89% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 44.39 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 3.31%. The company’s shares are currently up 3.94% year-to-date, but still down -3.52% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC) is -4.08% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 30.26 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 1.76 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $50.52, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 15.04% from its current value. Analyst projections state that WFC is forecast to be at a low of $42.00 and a high of $57.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -32.81% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 2.14% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wells Fargo & Company (WFC) estimates and forecasts

Wells Fargo & Company share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -10.84 percent over the past six months and at a 54.78% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of -0.80%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -2.70%. Wells Fargo & Company earnings are expected to increase by -36.40% in 2023, but the outlook is positive 6.67% per year for the next five years.

WFC Dividends

Wells Fargo & Company’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released on October 13. The annual dividend yield of the stock is 3.26 percent and its annual dividend per share was 1.40. It is important to note, however, that the 3.26% dividend yield ratio should be regarded as a guide only, as many other factors should be taken into consideration before making any investment decision.

Wells Fargo & Company (NYSE:WFC)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 0.09% of Wells Fargo & Company shares, and 76.40% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 76.47%. Wells Fargo & Company stock is held by 2,504 institutions, with Vanguard Group Inc being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 18.40% of the shares, which is about 335.44 million shares worth $12.54 billion.

Blackrock Inc., with 14.75% or 268.9 million shares worth $11.48 billion as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard 500 Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 115.81 million shares worth $4.78 billion, making up 3.07% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard 500 Index Fund held roughly 88.09 million shares worth around $3.64 billion, which represents about 2.33% of the total shares outstanding.