Wayfair Inc. (NYSE: W) Surprised Bears With Its Forecast.

In the last trading session, 4.71 million shares of the Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) were traded, and its beta was 3.16. Most recently the company’s share price was $78.36, and it changed around $3.36 or 4.48% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $8.83B. W currently trades at a discount to its 52-week high of $90.71, offering almost -15.76% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $28.11, which indicates that the current value has risen by an impressive 64.13% since then. We note from Wayfair Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 6.59 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 5.44 million.

Wayfair Inc. stock received a consensus recommendation rating of an Overweight, based on a mean score of 2.40. If we narrow it down even further, the data shows that 1 out of 36 analysts rate the stock as a Sell; another 1 rate it as Overweight. Among the rest, 16 recommended W as a Hold, whereas 17 deemed it a Buy, and 1 rated it as Underweight. Wayfair Inc. is expected to report earnings per share of -$0.49 for the current quarter.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) trade information

Instantly W has showed a green trend with a performance of 4.48% at the end of last trading. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 82.98 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 5.57%. The company’s shares are currently up 138.25% year-to-date, but still down -5.89% over the last five days. On the other hand, Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W) is 12.73% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 23.39 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 5.19 day(s).

The consensus price target as assigned by Wall Street analysts is $91.17, which translates to bulls needing to increase their stock price by 14.05% from its current value. Analyst projections state that W is forecast to be at a low of $55.00 and a high of $139.00. In order for the stock price to hit the forecast high, the stock would need to plunge -77.39% from its current level, while the stock would need to crash 29.81% from its current level to reach the projected low.

Wayfair Inc. (W) estimates and forecasts

Wayfair Inc. share prices are performing particularly well compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have risen 50.23 percent over the past six months and at a 73.93% annual growth rate that is well above the industry average of 19.70%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 76.80% in revenue this quarter, and will report an increase of 79.50% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -0.20%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 26 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $2.98 billion in revenue for the current quarter. 26 analysts expect Wayfair Inc. to make $3.26 billion in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $2.84 billion and $3.1 billion respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will jump, forecast at 5.00%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at 5.10%.

Looking at the company’s year-over-year earnings, the past five years showed a negative earnings growth rate of -44.60%.

W Dividends

Wayfair Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released in September.

Wayfair Inc. (NYSE:W)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 5.41% of Wayfair Inc. shares, and 114.19% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 120.72%. Wayfair Inc. stock is held by 401 institutions, with FMR, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Jun 29, 2023, it held 14.44% of the shares, which is about 13.03 million shares worth $847.1 million.

Capital World Investors, with 11.84% or 10.68 million shares worth $694.58 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Growth Fund Of America Inc and Smallcap World Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Mar 30, 2023. The former held 6.96 million shares worth $239.08 million, making up 8.21% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Smallcap World Fund held roughly 3.5 million shares worth around $115.09 million, which represents about 4.12% of the total shares outstanding.