Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ: VCSA): A Stock Worth Thinking About Today

In today’s recent session, 0.52 million shares of the Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) have been traded, and its beta is 0.70. Most recently the company’s share price was $0.60, and it changed around -$0.03 or -4.24% from the last close, which brings the market valuation of the company to $269.14M. VCSA at last check was trading at a discount to its 52-week high of $5.70, offering almost -850.0% off that amount. The share price’s 52-week low was $0.58, which indicates that the recent value has risen by an impressive 3.33% since then. We note from Vacasa Inc.’s average daily trading volume that its 10-day average is 0.93 million shares, with the 3-month average coming to 1.20 million.

Instantly VCSA has been showing red trend so far today with a performance of -4.24% on intraday trading today. The performance over the last five days has remained in the red territory. The rise to weekly highs of 0.7700 on Monday, 08/14/23 increased the stock’s daily price by 22.08%. The company’s shares are currently down -52.33% year-to-date, but still down -16.58% over the last five days. On the other hand, Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA) is -23.48% down in the 30-day period. We can see from the shorts that 5.94 million shares have been sold at a short interest cover period of 8 day(s).

Vacasa Inc. (VCSA) estimates and forecasts

Vacasa Inc. share prices are performing particularly well not compared to other companies within the same industry. As is evident from the statistics, the company’s shares have fallen -60.23 percent over the past six months and at a -210.00% annual growth rate that is well below the industry average of 20.00%. Moreover, analysts have decided to roll up on their fiscal year 2023 revenue estimates. The rating firms predict that it will gain 25.00% in revenue this quarter, and will report a decrease of -167.60% in the next quarter. The year-over-year growth rate is expected to be -7.80%, down from the previous year.

Consensus estimates provided by 8 financial analysts predict the company will bring in an average of $349.46 million in revenue for the current quarter. 8 analysts expect Vacasa Inc. to make $188.69 million in revenue for the quarter ending Dec 2023. The company’s sales for the same quarters a year ago were $391.65 million and $218.16 million respectively. Analysts predict that the company’s current quarter sales will drop, forecast at -10.80%. Forecasts for the next quarter put sales growth at -13.50%.

Vacasa Inc. earnings are expected to increase by -229.20% in 2023, but the outlook is negative -2.96% per year for the next five years.

VCSA Dividends

Vacasa Inc.’s next quarterly earnings report is expected to be released around November 07 and November 13.

Vacasa Inc. (NASDAQ:VCSA)’s Major holders

Upon looking at major shareholders, it appears that insiders hold 6.48% of Vacasa Inc. shares, and 74.45% of them are in the hands of institutional investors. The stock currently has a share float of 79.61%. Vacasa Inc. stock is held by 134 institutions, with Silver Lake Group, LLC being the largest institutional investor. By Mar 30, 2023, it held 25.37% of the shares, which is about 62.47 million shares worth $60.11 million.

Riverwood Capital Management Ltd., with 9.36% or 23.06 million shares worth $15.64 million as of Jun 29, 2023, holds the second largest percentage of outstanding shares.

Vanguard Total Stock Market Index Fund and Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund were the top two Mutual Funds as of Dec 30, 2022. The former held 3.08 million shares worth $3.88 million, making up 1.29% of all outstanding shares. On the other hand, Vanguard Small-Cap Index Fund held roughly 3.02 million shares worth around $3.81 million, which represents about 1.27% of the total shares outstanding.